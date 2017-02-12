Salvation Army says thank you

To the editor:

As the Salvation Army’s 2016 service chair in Todd County, I would like to say thank you to our friends and supporters who have given donations and their time to the Salvation Army. The Christmas Fund Raising Campaign is the Salvation Army’s most vital fund raiser accounting for nearly 75 percent of its annual fund raising totals. It is vital because we depend on this support to fund year-round programs. I am pleased to report that in Todd County, we have now well surpassed our goal of $7,000.

It is only with generous support from the community during this time that The Salvation Army is able to continue to offer visitation to the lonely, toys and coats to less fortunate children, summer camping experiences for those who may not be able to afford one and back-to-school supplies.

More than quick-fixes, these solutions reflect the Salvation Army’s ability to make a difference in millions of lives. Through immediate response, long-term planning and compassion, we will continue to strive for excellence in our ability to assist others. Be assured that our goal is to make a difference.

From volunteering to contributions, we appreciate the kindness, compassion and generosity that our community has and continues to show. Your support has helped us make a difference in the lives of those we serve.

Dave Greaver,

Long Prairie, Todd County Salvation Army