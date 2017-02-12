We all lose if ACA repealed

To the editor:

Last month, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) released their results from a two-year long study, completed at the request of Congress. The study looked at what the costs to Americans would be if portions of the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) are repealed, as has been proposed by members of Congress.

The CBO & JCT estimate that 18 million Americans would lose insurance coverage in the first year of ACA repeal, while premiums would increase by 25 percent. Within a decade, that number will increase to as many as 32 million uninsured Americans, and premiums will double from the current, already unaffordable rates we pay today.

Before the ACA was enacted, 56 million Americans had no insurance. Today that number has shrunk to 26 million. The CBO says that a repeal in 2017 will result in 59 million uninsured Americans by 2026.

A 2009 study published in the American Journal of Public Health reported that an unconscionable 45,000 Americans were dying annually due to lack of health insurance.

The problem with our health insurance is not the Affordable Care Act. It’s Congress’s inability to properly regulate the medical and insurance industries. It’s time we demand real action from Congress. Create price regulation for the insurance and medical industries.

Colin King,

Long Prairie