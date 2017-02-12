What’s Trump’s prayer about?

To the editor:

Trump supporters help me understand this president.

At the National Day of Prayer breakfast, attended by over 3,500 people from around the world, instead of praying for the victims of the bombing at the mosque in Canada, the troops, our country’s safety, the elderly, he used this moment to pray for ratings for his TV show? (OK, we all know he gets money from this show — so much for divesting from his businesses.)

All I can say is, my prayer is, “Lord help us all.”

Juel Meyer

Grey Eagle