Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe for Gerald E. Buermann, age 62, of Paynesville. Gerald passed away with his “boots on,” doing what he loves, on February 11 at his home farm. Burial will take place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville.

Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10 a.m. on Thursday, both at the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe.

Gerald was born January 28, 1955 to Robert and Dorothy (Eickhoff) Buermann. He married Mary Jo Lingl on September 25, 1976 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. He purchased his own farm north of Paynesville in 1978, where he raised his family. He was a simple man. He will be remembered for his love of family, his farm and his friends.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife Mary Jo; his adoring children Robert (Tara) of Kimball, Patrick (Rita) of Albany, and Amy of Sauk Rapids; six precious grandchildren, Katlyn, Erin, Allie, Logan, Harper and Grayson; sisters Mary Jane Lahr of Cold Spring and Carol Ann of Sauk Centre; and brothers Jeff of Paynesville and Richard (Karen) of Paynesville.

Preceding him in death were his parents and his brother James.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.