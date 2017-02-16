Mamie Thompson, 101

Services celebrating the life of Mamie G. Thompson, 101, Upsala will be at 1:00 PM Monday, February 20, 2017 at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Upsala. Pastor Steve Olson will officiate and burial will be in the Elmdale Lutheran Cemetery. Mamie died peacefully with family at her side at the Long Prairie nursing home. There will be a visitation from 4:00-7:00 PM Sunday, February 19 and again after 12 Noon Monday, February 20 at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Upsala. Arrangements are being entrusted to Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, Upsala.

Mamie was born on October 5, 1915 to Charlie and Mary (Hall) Wedin in Perkins, MI and she was one of five children. After the early deaths of her parents before she was 5 years old, Mamie was raised by Axel & Carrie Borgstrom in Upsala where she attended the local school. When she was 21, Mamie married Orval Thompson and they had three children. She worked hard to raise a family while they ran a small farm together. After only 54 years of marriage, Orval passed away and Mamie continued to live on the farm. She was an independent woman who enjoyed baking, gardening, and wildflowers. Always energetic, Mamie was quite proud of having crossed Mackinac Bridge over Lake Michigan without stopping (that’s five miles) at age 84! She was always on the go, and it wasn’t until she was 96 years old that she entered Valley View Assisted Living. Mamie loved spending time with her family and watching five generations gather together. Having been baptized, confirmed, and married there, she was truly a lifelong member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala.

Mamie is survived by her children James “Jim” (Laurie) Thompson, Breckinridge, MI; Darrel Thompson, Long Prairie; Mary Lou Theisen, Grey Eagle; ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; as well as many other family and friends.

She is greeted in Heaven by her loving husband Orval, her parents, her four siblings Pearl, Estelle, Helen, and Clarence, four grandchildren, and her daughter-in-law Rosemary.