Computer goes left wing on him

To the editor:

I finally had to get a new computer. The old one started to go all left wing on me.

At first, as I was expressing a thought, it would freeze out a word or two every once in a while. This had the effect of making it look like my tongue was stuck on top of my eye tooth.

From there, it got progressively worse. It started to freeze out more words and then even complete sentences.

Often it wouldn’t let me voice an opinion at all, or it would take my words out of context, or twist them into a completely different meaning.

The final straw came the day after the election. I was feeling magnanimous so I thought I’d offer old dipsy diggy an opportunity to come back from the dark side. All I got was a pop up of Hillary saying “What difference, at this point, does it make?”

I had hoped that after the election, people would settle down and start treating each other better again. Now I’m beginning to wonder if that will ever happen. I’ve heard what’s happening with these crazy celebrities and other left wing extremists referred to as Trump derangement syndrome.

How insane can we get? How dangerous for our democracy. This goes way beyond being a sore loser.

I recently caught a segment on Bill O’Reilly interviewing Cornell West, the founder of the Revolutionary Communist Party USA. They were calling for the masses to take to the streets to stop Trump. This really bothers me. It shows the kinship between communists and college faculty. Remember, the revolutionary communist party’s stated mission is the overthrowing of our government, by any means necessary. Why are their voices welcome in academic circles, but the voices of patriotic or loyal Americans, especially conservatives, are not?

Tony Towle

Long Prairie