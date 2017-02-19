Long Prairie livestock hauler ‘goes to bat’ for his customers

By Sheila McCoy

Staff Writer

Ed Wettstein has hauled livestock in the Long Prairie area since 1975 and looks for ways he can get his customers the greatest deal.

After growing up on a dairy farm, there was one thing Ed Wettstein of Long Prairie knew — he didn’t want to milk cows.

In fact, back in the 1970s when technology started moving toward computerizing most things, he followed the trend. He went to school to become a computer programmer.

“I figured that was the way to go,” he said.

But after two years of working as a computer programmer in the Twin Cities, the company he worked for moved to Arizona. Even though he could have followed the job, Wettstein chose to remain in Minnesota. After all, it was home and where the people he knew were.

“I returned to the Long Prairie area and knew I wanted to farm instead, but not milk cows,” he said.

Today, he has a herd of about 150 beef cattle and crop farms 380 acres of corn, oats and alfalfa to feed the cattle.

“I really enjoy feeding and just handling the livestock,” Wettstein said.

Wettstein’s sons, Jeff and Dustin, help him with the fieldwork. Dustin, who lives with his wife, Nicole, is looking to one day take over the farm, Wettstein said.

When Wettstein returned to Long Prairie, he started working at the local livestock auction in 1975. He also purchased a trailer to haul his own cattle, as well as some for his neighbors.

Before he knew it, he started getting more and more calls from people, requesting he haul various livestock for them.

“I just kept getting more and more business,” he said.

Business grew to the point that two pickup trucks and gooseneck trailers were needed.

Whenever two trailers are needed to haul cattle, Wettstein said Dustin is quick to help him.

Even though the trailers are designed to haul livestock, nearly anything, as long as it fits, can be hauled.

“I’ve hauled flowers from one of the Amish in Clarissa to Duluth,” he said. “I’ve also hauled furniture.”

Wettstein has hauled a variety of livestock, such as cattle, horses, elk, hogs, sheep, goats and llamas.

“Hauling the llamas was a unique experience,” he said. “They can be difficult to load and may spit on you.”

Another time, he was run over by a bull he was hauling. It was a bull weighing 1,800 pounds that decided to run out of the slider door.

“He hit that door so hard he busted it and ran over me,” he said.

Wettstein said he was lucky to receive only a few scratches from that incident. It could have ended much worse.

The best part about being in the hauling business, Wettstein said, are the many opportunities to interact with farmers.

Besides talking about livestock, anything under the sun is often up for discussion — from politics to sports.

“Some customers you get really friendly with, but when they quit farming, you often don’t see them again. So you miss them and you wonder what their lives look like now,” he said.

One thing Wettstein likes to do for his customers is to go to bat for them to ensure they get the best deal. It can be through letting them know how much their livestock is worth and informing them of the best place to take them.

Since he works at the local salesbarn, he can also see to it that his customers’ livestock are run through the auction arena at a time when more people are present.

But as with any business, there are challenges, as well. For Wettstein it can be a flat tire or bad weather.

Wettstein said several of his customers are Amish. More than once, a team of horses has pulled the truck and trailer out of snow.

“That’s different. You won’t believe how strong they are. They can pull you out from deep and don’t spin like tractors do,” he said.

Wettstein hauls within a 100-mile radius of Long Prairie.

Those who want more information, may call (320) 766-5006.