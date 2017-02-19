Protests being led by Marxists

To the editor:

The Communists and Socialist in America have been remaking this nation into a dictatorship. For the last 100 years, they have been busy planning this fateful remaking of America.

Now that President Trump is attempting to salvage our nation, you can observe the increased resistance by the enemies in Congress as well as the protest demonstrations throughout the United States. These demonstrations are well organized with trained revolutionary leaders.

President Trump will need to harden America so that it will be in an advantageous position to confront this revolution.

If you cannot see the Marxist fingerprints in the current protest demonstrations, you are blind. If you cannot hear the drums of war, you are deaf.

You do not have to be for this transformation to a Socialist system to help it along. All you have to be is stupid, and you’ll serve the movement faithfully and well.

President Trump and his appointed leadership need our prayers. The swamp is huge.

You must realize that the people that are resisting the re-transformation of America to its constitutional roots, hate America, hate the Constitution, hate western civilization, hate Christianity, hate God and are united with the Prince of Darkness.

We need to pray daily for America, and Catholics must turn to the Fatima message and daily rosary. God Bless America.

Richard Carlson

Albany