Restored 1894 organ finds new home at church in Osakis

sheila.mccoy@ecm-inc.com It was a joyful day for the congregation members and other visitors to hear the restored organ played by Mark Weber at Leslie Community Church, at its hymn sing, Oct. 2, 2016.

With excitement and purpose, Mark Weber of Coon Rapids had made up his mind. He was going to restore the 1894 Story and Clark organ, once and for all, that had been sitting in his garage for the last three decades.

Four years ago, when he and his wife, Linda, were going to move from Zimmerman to Coon Rapids, Weber looked at the organ and realized he needed to do something with it.

“It was just taking up space. So I asked the leadership at Leslie Community Church in Osakis if they wanted it and they said ‘Yes,’” he said.

Even though the organ made the move to Coon Rapids, it wasn’t really until about 18 months ago that he decided to get serious about restoring it.

Since he had recently retired, he also had more time.

The organ was originally given to Weber by a friend in 1977.

Weber’s ties to the Leslie community in Osakis go back to his grandparents, Darwin and Grace Rice, who lived in Long Prairie.

In the early 1950s, they built a cabin by Lake Osakis.

“I went to that cabin during the summers and eventually I bought it from my parents, who inherited it,” Weber said. “When we went to the cabin, we would also go to Leslie Community Church.”

Pastor David Greaver at the Leslie Community Church said the church was originally founded in the 1890s.

“It was an old Presbyterian church,” Greaver said.

The church building sat empty for many years after the Presbyterian congregation moved its church to another location. But many of those who lived in the area near the church still wanted to see its doors opened.

In the 1960s, the community purchased the building from the Presbyterian church for a very minimal amount.

“I think it was like $1 or something like that,” Greaver said. “Since it was the community that bought it, they decided to call it ‘Leslie Community Church.’”

Since then many church services have been held at the church.

Restoring the organ was anything but easy. The original organ had a handle on the side that was pumped up and down by another person.

“When the organist played, he or she would work with the pumper to show musical expression.” Weber said.

Inside the organ was an indicator that measured how the musical notes would sound. The faster the pumper pumped, the louder the organ sounded. The slower, the softer, Weber said.

But when the organ came into Weber’s possession, the bellows were gone, which rendered the organ impossible to pump. The reeds were also corroded because of moisture damage, the back was missing and keys would stick or not play.

Even though restoring the organ was a challenge, Weber was determined to find a way. Using a small blower he set it up so a live pumper was not needed.

Tuning was done by filing the metal off the different reeds. Altogether, after taking the organ apart and reassembling it, he put in about 2,000 parts of different sizes.

The old organ at Leslie Community Church was donated to the Todd County Historical Society. It was playable, but was smaller and did not have two rows of keys.

The restored organ also has foot pedals — something the smaller one didn’t.

“We were very excited that the Todd County Historical Society wanted (the old organ). I am thrilled it is right here in Long Prairie, so it can be remembered and enjoyed as part of the early church,” Greaver said. “It’s preserving history.”

Greaver said he cannot help but wonder how many people have listened to the organ and how many revival meetings the organ may have been played at.

The restored organ was played by Weber in Leslie Community Church for the first time, Oct. 2, 2016, at a hymn sing.

“It was very nice,” Weber said.

Weber continues to play the organ when he visits the area. Greaver said since the church doesn’t have a regular organ player, the church is hoping and praying for one to come.

The restored organ was dedicated in memory of the church’s beloved member, Millard Burgess, who passed away in March 2016.