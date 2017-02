We would like to express a heartfelt thank you to everyone who showed us support after the loss of our dad, husband and grandpa (Manny Stang).

Thank you to everyone for your words of kindness, generosity, food, flowers, cards, the cooks, the choir, Fr. Edward, Fr. Mark Stang, Fr. Greg Lieser, Honor Guard and the many prayers we received. A special thank you to the Cold Spring and Richmond police, Richmond rescue, and Wenner Funeral Home.

Alma Stang and Family