Working folks must be one

To the editor:

I just signed a petition supporting the striking workers at Momentive Performance Materials in New York. The workers there have been on strike for two months to protect their hard earned pay and benefits. The Wall Street equity firm that owns the company has cut workers pay by 50 percent in the last 10 years and now they’re going after the pensions and health insurance that the company promised to pay its retired workers.

The workers have had enough and so have I. In 2015 the chief executive officers of America’s largest firms earned 276 times more than a typical worker. From 1978 to 2015 those CEOs saw their wages increase by 941 percent whereas the average American worker saw their wages increase by only 10 percent during those 40 years, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

But the CEOs and their billionaire buddies still want more. It’s time to say enough. It’s time to stand with workers like those at Momentive Performance Materials who have had the courage to organize and stand up and demand just and fair treatment for working people.

What’s true in New York is true in Minnesota. Working people, along with small business owners and farmers, must stand together if they want a fair break for themselves and their families.

Tim King

Long Prairie