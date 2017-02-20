Marcella Brendle, 90

Marcella Brendle, age 90, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2017, at Golden Ridge Senior Care in Alexandria.

A funeral mass was held on Friday, Feb. 24, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Ipswich, SD. Burial was in the parish cemetery. Visitation was held on Thursday, Feb. 23, starting at 4 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria.

Marcella (Dosch) Brendle was born on June 23, 1926, in rural Mina, SD, to Wendelin and Marcellina (Fischer) Dosch. She was the youngest of 21 children. On March 1, 1949, she married John J. Brendle in Ipswich, SD. They made their home in Aberdeen, SD for several years before moving to Pueblo, CO. The family then moved to MN in 1966 where Marcella resided in Carlos until June 2014 when she entered Golden Ridge Senior Care in Alexandria.

Marcella was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed all types of music especially polka and waltz. She played the accordion, piano and organ. She liked to plant her garden and especially enjoyed flowers. She was a member of the American Legion Post 67 Auxiliary in Sauk Centre, and St. Mary Catholic Church in Alexandria.

She is survived by seven children; Lavina Olmscheid of Sauk Centre, Donna (Don) Rodorigo of Nashwauk, Leroy (Theresa) of St. Paul, Julie (John) Okerberg of Hibbing, Jerald of Wisconsin, Janice (Michael) Thomas of Freeport, Gary of Alexandria; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 1994, an infant daughter, her parents, 11 brothers (spouses), 9 sisters (spouses), 3 brothers-in-law, 2 sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were her grandsons and honorary pallbearers were her granddaughters.