Talan Edmund Revermann was born to Megan and Kurt Revermann of Melrose, February 18, 2017, at 3:22 p.m. at CentraCare Health, Melrose. He weighed

9 pounds, 3 ounces and was 23 inches long.

Talan is welcomed home by big brothers Tanner, 6 years old and Treyvan, 2 years old.

Grandparents are Ken and Dar Douvier of Melrose and Rita Revermann of Albany.

Great-grandma is Rita Frieler of Melrose.