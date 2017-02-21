Virden Olson, 93

Virden M. Olson, age 93 of Sauk Centre passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 at CentraCare Health Care Center in Sauk Centre, surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church with Father Suhdansu and Father Andrew Marthaler concelebrating. A family inurnment service will be held in Saint Paul’s Cemetery, Sauk Centre.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22th at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church. Parish prayers will be said at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

Virden Manford Olson was born April 11, 1923 in Osakis, Minnesota, the son of Palmer Victor and Lilly Maude (Coons) Olson. When he was 2 years old, his family moved to Canada where he lived until he was 12 years old. In April 1946, Virden joined the US Army Air Force. He obtained the rank of Corporal and was discharge from his military duties October 17, 1947. While in the US Army Air Force, he was united in marriage to Mary Mae E. Minette in St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Virden and Mary Mae lived on the East Coast for one year before returning to Sauk Centre where they farmed and raised their family. Upon his retirement in 2005, Virden and Mary Mae moved into Sauk Centre. Virden then began to deliver newspapers for the Sauk Centre Herald and continued delivering till his mid-80s. He also enjoyed running parts for Friedrichs Tire & Oil in Sauk Centre.

One of Virden’s greatest joys was attending sporting events for his children and grandchildren. He tried to never miss a Wrestling match, gymnastics meet, or any of the games his kids were participating in. Virden loved to participate in tractor pulling events, bowling, playing horseshoes and shooting pool. He and Mary Mae celebrated an important milestone in 2016 – their 70th wedding anniversary!

Virden was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre and the American Legion Post in Little Sauk, Minnesota.

He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Mary Mae of Sauk Centre; 13 children, Bonnie Jo (John) Nagel of Little Falls, Linda (Wayne) Thom of Swanville, Perry Olson of Long Prairie, Sandra (Larry) Thom of Melrose, Lonney (Nancy) Olson of Sauk Centre, Jody Olson (Kimberly Schmidt) of Sauk Centre, Kim (Sherry) Olson of Sauk Centre, Lance Olson (Beth Carstens) of Sauk Centre, Michelle Rust (Keith Nygaard) of Belgrade, Todd (Sandy) Olson of Sauk Centre, Patrice Koshiol of Paynesville, Marty (Heather) Olson of Little Sauk, and Shannon Marie of Sauk Centre; 37 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren and one sister, Myrtle Judes of Sauk Centre.

Virden was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Gladys Grove, Lorraine McQuery, and Geraldine Olson as a young girl.

Casket bearers included: Perry Olson, Lonney Olson, Jody Olson, Kim Olson, Lance Olson, Todd Olson and Marty Olson. Jacob Koshiol played a piano solo to honor his grandfather. Jason Thom and Chad Keller were Cross bearers and Mary Anna Olson and Abri Kuhlmann were Scripture bearers. Jessica Olson was the lector for the mass. Prayers and petitions were led by grandchildren representing the 13 children; Kolten Kuhlmann, Chae Kuhlmann, Shawn Olson and Cody Olson served as communion gift bearers. Military honors were by the Little Sauk Veterans Honor Guard. The American flag was presented to Mary Mae Olson by her grandson, Jozy Olson, a member of the US National Guard Funeral Honors Team.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.