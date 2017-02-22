Jerome Nordmann, 88

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2017 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Jerome B. Nordmann, age 88, who died Wednesday at Mother of Mercy in Albany surrounded by his family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 24, 2017 at the St. Martin Parish Center in St. Martin. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning at the parish center.

Jerome was born in St. Martin, MN to Bernard and Emma (Derichs) Nordmann. He married Shirley Theisen on May 31, 1960 and they were blessed with 7 children. Jerome served in the U.S. Army from May 15, 1951 – June 2, 1953 as a heavy machine operator

during the Korean War. He was awarded the United Nations Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Republic of Korea Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars. Jerome was a member of the Engineer Aviation Battalion SCARWAF. After being discharged from the Army he worked as a Coast Guard Merchant Marine from 1954 -1955. Returning to St. Martin he ran a dairy farm for over 35 years. Jerome enjoyed watching St. Martin Baseball, the Minnesota Twins and playing card games with family and friends. He was a member of Catholic United Financial and the Lions Club International receiving the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award in 1992.

Survivors include his children, Ron, Alan, Ken (Cindy), Jeff, John (Elisha Holthaus), Michelle, Renee; siblings, Joe, Mildred Kulzer; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Marcellus, Cyril, Marie Dingmann and an infant brother Roman.