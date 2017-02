Ellie Jo Barthel was born to LeAnne Tamm and Ryan Barthel of Melrose, February 21, 2017 at 7:51 p.m. at CentraCare Health, Melrose. She weighed 7 pounds,

11 ounces and was

20 inches long.

Grandparents are Lyle and Sharon Barthel of Melrose and Ron and JoAnne Tamm of Albany.

Great-Grandmas are Clarissa Barthel of Ward Springs and Iona Wolbeck of Alexandria.