Earl Wiehoff, 93

Earl R. Wiehoff (owner of Earl’s Bar), age 93, of Melrose, died peacefully on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Long Prairie, Minnesota.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Melrose with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard. A celebration of life will continue after the inurnment at the American Legion in Melrose.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 10 at the church in Meire Grove. Melrose Veterans Honor Guard will pray at 6 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m. and a rosary at 8 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus and the Melrose Fire Department Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Earl Roman Wiehoff was born March 11, 1923 in Melrose, Minnesota to Charles and Kathryn (Sandbrink) Wiehoff. Earl married Isabell “Teenie” Flock on November 16, 1945 in Gulf Port, Mississippi. He enlisted in the Merchant Marines before entering the U.S. Navy. Earl owned and operated Earl’s Bar in Melrose from 1957 through his retirement in 2011. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose, American Legion Unit 101, Schanhaar-Otte VFW Post 7050, Knights of Columbus, Council #1633, and a former member of the Melrose Lions Club, Melrose Chamber of Commerce and Melrose Volunteer Fire Department. Earl enjoyed hunting pheasants and ducks, and fishing.

Survivors include his children, Pam (Bob) Kaufman of Edina, Mark Wiehoff of Arlington, Virginia, Mary (Steven) Flock of Golden Valley, and Jannie (Mike) Kappes of Birch Lake; grandchildren, Nathan Zirbes, Katie (Bob) Gruber, Sara Lotte Kaufman, Alex Kappes, and Christopher Flock; five great-grandchildren, Jack, Sam, and Belle Gruber, Carter and Allie Zirbes; and brother, Ralph “Curly” (Bernie) Wiehoff of Melrose.

Earl was preceded in death by his wife Isabell “Teenie” Wiehoff on September 21, 2013; parents; brothers, Ed, Jerry, and Con Wiehoff; sisters, Gen Potvin, Mae Rose McGilligan and Virginia Johnson; two infant sisters; and infant granddaughter, Emily Kappes.

Serving as urn bearer will be Katie Gruber. Cross bearer will be Alex Kappes and scripture bearer will be Sara Lotte Kaufman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.