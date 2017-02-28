Lois Haaland, 91

Funeral Services will be at 2 pm, Sunday, March 5, 2017 at First Baptist Church, Long Prairie, for Lois E. Haaland, age 91, of Long Prairie who passed away Friday at the Yuma Nursing Home, Yuma, Arizona. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Long Prairie. Family and friends may call from 4-6 pm, Saturday at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel, Long Prairie and one hour prior to services on Sunday at the church.

Lois Elaine Benson was born February 10, 1926 in Dumcombe, Iowa, the daughter of Albert J. and Florence I. (Pate) Benson. She grew up in the Fort Dodge area, graduating from Otho High School and one year at Iowa State Teachers College. He married Edward “Bud” Haaland on July 25, 1948 in Kalo, Iowa. They lived in the Fort Dodge area, Modesto, CA, and Forest City, IA. In January of 1981, they moved to Long Prairie where she worked at the Long Prairie Memorial Hospital. She and Bud were well known for originating “Bud’s” Creamery Antiques in Browerville in 1991.

Lois was a member of First Baptist Church, Long Prairie, where she served in many capacities. Music was very important to Lois. She loved to sing, especially old hymns with family and friends. Lois loved hospitality, opening their home to many- meals, baking, cooking, and coffee-times of visiting.

She is survived by her children, Charles (Debbie) Haaland, South Haven, MS; Sally (Harley) Hanson, Long Prairie; and Susie (Robert) Schultz, Excelsior, MN; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward “Bud” Haaland in 2003, son Stephen in 1980, brothers Marvin and twin Leland Benson, and sisters Selma Benson and Lorraine “Toodie” Hilstrom.

Memorials preferred to Camp Lebanon and Samaritans Purse.

Casket bearers are Harrison Hanson, Mark Hanson, Stephen Hanson, Bjorn Hanson, Stephanie Haaland Haddock, Anne Schultz, and Robert Schultz.

