Ronald Sunderman, 81

Ronald L. “Ron” Sunderman, age 81 of Grey Eagle, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ronald Dockendorf officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church in Grey Eagle. The Christian Mothers will pray at 6 p.m. Friday evening at the church.

Ronald Leo Sunderman was born December 1, 1935 in Ward Springs, Minnesota to Leo and Clara (Pluth) Sunderman. He graduated from Grey Eagle High School and joined the Army National Guard where he served for eight years. He was united in marriage to Alice Borgerding on September 2, 1961 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Ron farmed his entire life on the family farm he grew up on. He also worked at Kraft Foods in Melrose from 1967 through 1980. Ron thoroughly enjoyed living the independent life of a farmer.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle and St. Joseph’s Catholic United Financial. Ron enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing cards. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Alice Sunderman of Grey Eagle; children, Karen Jobe of Sauk Centre, David (Anita) Sunderman of Long Prairie, Margie (Angelo) Smieja of Long Prairie, Gary Sunderman of Grey Eagle, and Keven (Bonnie) Sunderman of St. Rosa; 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Gartner of Sauk Centre; and brothers, Ray (Irene) Sunderman of Sauk Centre and Richard (Barbara) Sunderman of Woodbury.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Clara Sunderman; and brother-in-law, Norb Gartner.

Serving as casket bearers will be David, Gary, Keven, Dylan, Anthony, and Jonathan Sunderman. Cross bearer will be Nicole Sunderman and scripture bearer will be Ashley Cremeans.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.