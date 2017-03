The Dairyland Peach Shopping Spree Prize Patrol surprised Richard Hanson, the 2017 Shopping Spree Winner with a check for $1000 on Wed., March 1! Richard registered at Belgrade Meat Center in Belgrade. Thank you to everyone who participated in the Shopping Spree Giveaway! Pictured (left to right) Richard Hanson, Shopping Spree Winner; Krista and Corey Lieser, Belgrade Meat Center Owners

Pictured (left to right) Dave Searcy, Linda Kraemer, Carmen Meyer, Dairyland Peach associates; Richard Hanson, Shopping Spree Winner; Krista and Corey Lieser, Belgrade Meat Center Owners; Annette Gruber, Kathleen Shamp, Dairyland Peach associates