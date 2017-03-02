Duane Herzog, 46

Duane N. “Whitey” Herzog, age 46, of Freeport, died unexpectedly from a construction accident on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala with Rev. Jeremy Theis officiating. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church in Upsala. Parish prayers will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Duane Norbert Herzog was born October 12, 1970 in Albany, Minnesota to Donald and Elizabeth (Arceneau) Herzog. He graduated from Upsala High School. He continued his education and played basketball for Mayville State University in North Dakota graduating with a degree in Mathematics. After graduation, he began working at Arnzen Construction in St. Rosa until starting his own business, New Age Builders of Freeport. He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Francis.

Duane was an avid sports fan and went to most of his nieces and nephews sporting events to cheer them on. He was a hardworking man with a big heart who helped people when he could. He will be missed by many.

Survivors include his father, Donald Herzog of Burtrum; brothers and sisters, Fred (Alicia) Herzog of Randall, Gary Herzog of Swanville, Allen (Diane) Herzog of Freeport, Dennis Herzog of Burtrum, David (Teri) Herzog of Osakis, Shirley (Don) Winkels of Avon, Janet (Joe) Christen of Albany, and Janel (Alan) Marstein of Bowlus; 17 nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Duane was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Herzog on October 9, 1997; grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.

Serving as casket bearers will be Fred, Gary, Allen, Dennis, and David Herzog, and Shirley Winkels. Pall bearers will be Janet Christen and Janel Marstein. Cross bearer will be Randy Herzog and scripture bearer will be Aaron Christen. Gift bearers will be Teri Herzog, Diane Herzog, and Alicia Herzog. Honorary bearers will be his nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.