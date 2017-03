Hattie Gladys Hellickson was born to Jennifer and Jason Hellickson of Greenwald, February 27, 2017 at 7:30 a.m. at CentraCare Health, Melrose. She weighed 7 pounds,

4 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Hattie was welcomed home by big brother Noah, 2-1/2 years old.

Grandparents are Brian and Pam Peters of Willmar and Dave and Sandy Hellickson of Brooten.

Great-granparents are Gladys Hellickson of Belgrade and Eugene and Arlette Raveling of New London