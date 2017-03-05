Long Prairie farm family embraces the opportunity to work together

Alan Byler, left and his wife, LeAnna, value the opportunity to work together with their children on the home farm in Long Prairie.

By Sheila McCoy, Staff Writer

In March 2009, Alan and LeAnna Byler moved with their five children to Long Prairie from Paris, Tenn. Various circumstances led to the move — one being that the Mennonite community is more spread out in Minnesota.

“When you are more spread out, you have a greater opportunity to reach out to people who are not familiar with the Mennonite faith,” Alan said.

Alan said it isn’t uncommon for people within the Mennonite community to move around, even when farming.

“I grew up in various places in Pennsylvania, but my family left when I was 6,” he said. “My dad moved to Tennessee then.”

LeAnna, on the other hand, was born in Indiana, but mostly grew up in Wisconsin. She later moved to Kentucky. The two met at a wedding in Wisconsin.

Both Alan and LeAnna grew up on farms. “I’ve been milking cows since I was 12,” LeAnna said.

In Long Prairie, the Bylers milk 70 cows and have a parlor free loafing barn with a bedded pack. Milking twice a day, they use a 1,500 gallon bulk tank and milk about 65-75 pounds per cow.

They raise heifers and feed out their steers.

One of the greatest enjoyments for the Bylers is the opportunity to work together as a family.

“There’s a lot of educational value in what they learn, like in how to know how to doctor a sick calf,” Alan said.

Alan said the children have learned a lot by simply observing and with a lot of mentorship from their parents.

“Our oldest daughter, JoAnn, usually takes care of the calves. She bottle feeds them for a few days and then we do pail feeding,” Alan said. “Our other daughter, Janette, has taken over that responsibility while JoAnn is at Bible School.”

The family tries to live off the farm as much as they can. They crop farm about 300 acres of corn, hay, soybeans and sorghum.

“We cut the sorghum for silage for cattle feed,” Alan said.

The Bylers cover crop, as well. Even though cover cropping is somewhat new to the area, they like it.

“We plant some winter rye in the fall as a cover crop. In the spring, we harvest it for feed for the animals,” Alan said. They also keep about 30 laying hens for eggs.

In the summer time, they raise broiler chickens that are ready to be butchered after about eight to 10 weeks.

LeAnna keeps a large garden, as well. Some of the vegetables she grows are carrots, tomatoes, peas, lettuce, potatoes and sweet corn. She also grows raspberries and strawberries, as well as several apple trees.

“It’s enough to keep me busy,” she said.

She then freezes or cans a lot of the produce. It is food for the family that will last them over winter.

For the first seven years of the Bylers’ marriage, Alan worked in construction. It is a skill he has passed down to his three sons, Joseph, James and Joshua.

“The boys help me,” he said.

As with any profession, farming comes with its own set of challenges.

“The most volatile is the milk pricing and unstable markets,” Alan said.

Another challenge is the constant demand of caring for the livestock. There’s really not a day off for a farmer.

Alan is also the assistant pastor at the Living Waters Mennonite Church in Browerville.

“The best part about that is to see people finding rest in their life. It is a peace that only comes from knowing God and having our sins taken care of under the blood (of Jesus),” he said.

As Alan is getting more involved in preaching and ministering to people, their sons have taken over a lot of the responsibility of the farm.

When time allows, Alan likes fishing and hunting.

LeAnna sews a variety of items, including her own clothing.