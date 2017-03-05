Personal approach key to success

Article submitted by

Black Financial Services Margo Black Scepaniak, investment advisor with Black Financial Services in Avon, enjoys helping and educating people with their retirement plan.

Margo Black Scepaniak, President of Black Financial Services, Inc., and an investment advisor representative of SII Investments, Inc., began her career in Minneapolis, gaining valuable work and life experience as a marketing director for a large corporation.

However, when Margo’s father asked if she was interested in coming back to be a part of the family company, she knew this would be a natural move into the life changing career that she loves to this day.

“I do this because I love what I do, and I want to help people succeed in their investment and retirement plans,” she said.

“If you treat people right and you build a relationship with them, they will love to work with you.”

This advice was given to Margo by her father prior to taking over the family business in 1991.

She really enjoys working with each family to understand their values and dynamics and takes time to get to know each member individually, ensuring she is able to tailor her recommendations to each family’s individual needs.

Margo is also passionate about educating her clients so they thoroughly understand all aspects of their portfolio.

Margo contributes the continual progression of her business to a change in her mindset. Margo said, “A few years ago, I stopped selling and started listening and educating. I listen to what my client’s needs are and then educate them about the products that are available. These conversations lead to what they are interested in and then I help direct them.” Margo said. “This is why I spend the first half hour of our meeting listening while they tell me what they have done and what’s going on in their life. This gives me the opportunity to know what really is happening with their finances.”

It is this drive that enables Black Financial to help guide clients in making smart financial decisions as they move through life changes and market fluctuations.

Margo constantly monitors current market trends to ensure that she is sharing the latest financial information and opportunities available, I’ll do everything I can to make sure they make sound financial decisions,” she said.

Helping retirees and pre-retirees build a comfortable nest egg while also providing for their current needs through SII Investments, Black Financial Services offers a wide range of products and services that enable them to customize each client’s financial plan.

They offer 401(k) and 403(b) plans, IRA and Roth IRA’s, 401(k) and ESOP rollovers as well as 529 college savings plans and mutual funds, brokerage accounts and annuities.

Insurance offerings include life, long term care and disability, individual health and medical supplement plans. As an independent firm, it does not have proprietary products, which allows it to recommend different investments.

What makes Black Financial Services rather unique is its all-woman staff. Margo describes her team by saying, “Everyone has the same drive that I do, and they understand what we are working towards. We all have the same values and the same vision of treating our clients as our friends.”

It is this drive that enables Black Financial to help guide clients in making smart financial decisions as they move through life changes and market fluctuations. As a devoted mother, wife, and daughter, Margo understands the importance of securing her clients’ families’ future. She said, “Everything I do, I do for the people I work with. If it’s important to them, it’s important to me.”

It’s Margo’s focus on family that allows her to develop deep, ongoing relationships with her clients and their families.

Black Financial Services believes in giving back to the community. Every year it “adopts” a family for Christmas, providing it with food for a meal, along with gifts.

Black Financial also works with the local food shelf and participates in walks to support various charities. “We try to give back to the community in ways to help those in need,” Margo said.

It was for the uniqueness of Black Financial Services that Margo was chosen as “Woman of the Month” for March.

“I was very surprised and am very grateful and honored, Margo said.

To schedule a free consultation with Margo, call (320) 356-9031 or (800) 279-2374.

