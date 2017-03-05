Red Cross teaches students how to prepare for disaster

Red Cross volunteers from the Alexandria Community Team visited Swanville Elementary Schools and taught students in grades 3-5 how to prepare for disaster and what to do once it strikes. Pictured are third graders (from left): Jordan Crandell, Jaiden Nielsen, Tylor Blake and Frank Meagher holding up the pillowcases they decorated.

By Sheila McCoy, Staff Writer

Red Cross volunteers from the Alexandria Community Team visited Swanville Elementary School, Tuesday, to teach students in the third, fourth and fifth grade how to prepare for disaster.

The students were also taught what to do once disaster strikes, whether it would be freezing temperatures, a tornado, hurricane or a fire.

Bonnie Braun, lead preparedness educator said the Red Cross Pillowcase project was launched in response to the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The program is sponsored by Disney, which gives out pillowcases. It was also a way to address the fact that children are at a high risk of being injured in a disaster.

After Hurricane Katrina struck the northeastern shore of Louisiana, Red Cross volunteers discovered that many people had not been prepared for a disaster. Some didn’t even know how to prepare.

Since many students in New Orleans, La. carried their belongings in pillowcases, Red Cross volunteers realized its practicality. A pillowcase filled with emergency items can be very useful once disaster strikes and is easy enough to grab on the way out, Braun said.

The students were asked by Red Cross volunteer Suzanne Sudmeier to name a few items that should be included in a pillowcase set aside for disasters.

Some of the items the students named and Sudmeier commended them for were a flashlight, extra batteries, food, water, a first aid kit, toothbrush, toothpaste, a blanket and a stuffed animal for comfort.

Sudmeier also suggested the students find a game or similar that would help pass time.

The project is structured by the three main principles: Learn, practice and share.

Students learned about disasters that happen across the United States, such as wildfires, earthquakes and hurricanes.

Since the students live in Minnesota, the Red Cross volunteers spoke about different disasters that may occur in the state, such as winter storms, tornadoes and thunderstorms.

“It’s good to know what to do. Like, today I learned what to do when there’s a tornado,” said student Frank Meagher.

Frostbite happens when the body freezes and it’s not unusual to feel pain and numbness. Sudmeier told the students that it’s very important to go inside when that happens.

“Shivering is one of the first signs of hypothermia. If you’re feeling this, then you should go inside immediately,” she said.

Hypothermia sets in when the body loses more heat than it is gaining. Students were also told that it is safer to stay in a car and wait for help, if it breaks down, than to go out and take the chance of either becoming lost or cold.

“It’s good to know what to do if that happens,” said student Jordan Crandell.

Braun said the number one priority in the case of a house fire is to get out.

“You only have two minutes to get out of the house if it’s on fire,” she said.

A house fire would also be the only occasion not to grab the pillowcase.

Another aspect of staying safe in a house fire is the “low and go” concept, where the person crawls on the floor to avoid the heat. A part of staying safe during a house fire is to first touch any closed doors to see if they’re warm before opening them, since there could be a fire on the other side.

Braun instructed the students that escaping a fire through a door is a better alternative than to escape through a window.

But sometimes a window is the only option. If the window is too high to jump from, students were directed to scream as loud as they can.

“You can tell your friends what to do if they don’t know. I will share what I have learned,” said student Jaiden Nielsen.

Braun stressed the importance for a family to have a plan in mind when disaster strikes.

“Make sure everybody knows where you will meet,” she said. “Have one spot that you go to. That way you will know everyone is safe.”

The students were given pillowcases they were instructed to draw on to make it theirs.

“Making the pillowcase was fun. I learned a lot today, too,” said student Tylor Blake.

The Red Cross Pillowcase project is offered at no cost to schools, after-school programs, summer camps and other youth programs and events. The program is geared toward those who are in grades 3-5.

“It was a great project to get the kids thinking about safety. There was great information and tips given, as well as great discussion points,” said teacher Stacy Herold-Funk.

Funk believes that because the students were given their own pillowcase, the importance of knowing how to stay safe in an emergency hit home with the students.

“They really enjoyed decorating them and making them their own,” she said.

Funk said it was nice to see the true faces of volunteers that really work in the field.

“They were kind, helpful and patient with the kids,” she said.

Those who are interested in hosting an educational event about disaster preparedness, may call 1(800) 560-7641.