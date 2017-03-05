Young snowmobile racer going for pro

Twelve-year-old snowmobile racer, Raycer Frank of Paynesville, races under the big name snowmobile and equipment company, Arctic Cat. With his smooth riding and flawless jumps, Frank is working toward professional racing in the future.

By MOLLIE RUShMEYER

Correspondent

Racing isn’t just in the name for 12-year-old snowmobile racer, Raycer Frank of Paynesville. From his very first ride at age one and a half on the lap of his father, Ryan Frank, also a snowmobile racing enthusiast, Raycer had a love of going fast. Some might say, it runs in his veins.

By age four, the youngest age allowed to enter a race, Frank was already making a name for himself on the snowmobile racing circuit.

“I like going fast and jumping my sled higher and farther than most that I race against,” Frank said.

Now in his eighth year, Frank races a local circuit called ERX Motorpark in Elk River as well as a national series of races all over the country.

His dad said it’s not without its scary moments, like his son’s recent crash that left a few teeth knocked loose from their sockets and lacerations on his face.

“Five days later (after the crash),” his dad said. “He went right back to racing and won all night.”

Overall, Ryan Frank and his wife don’t get too worked up over watching their son race the bumpy, sometimes dangerous courses.

“For the most part we trust he knows what he’s doing. Raycer is a very smooth, clean rider. I’ve spent hundreds of hours with him training and teaching over the years,” said Ryan Frank.

Frank has received attention for his racing from a big name too — Arctic Cat, who now provides all of his racing equipment and sponsors his events.

Family businesses, Bork Lumber and Steel, Inc. and Eric Frank Construction, also support Frank and his racing endeavors.

“Raycer has a huge following of friends and family,” said Ryan Frank.

The time spent away from home isn’t necessarily time away from each other or their loved ones.

Upwards of 40 or more friends and family attend the races and cheer him on.

“I really enjoy it because I get to be with him a lot,” Ryan Frank said. “We get lots of time together this time of year.”

Frank and his dad also spend time each week practicing at the Elk River ERX Motorpark and going to the gym together as often as they can.

While professional snowmobile racing may be in the future for this young racer, school work and keeping his grades up is still a priority. Frank said he juggles his school work with racing by trying to get it done before they leave or finish up in the truck on the way to the races.

The time, travel and money may be daunting to some families looking at the prospect of snowmobile racing.

However, Ryan Frank said of his son, “It would be different if he was mediocre. But he’s so good. I know he’s going to be pro one day, and that drives us forward.”

Raycer himself, though humble about his winnings, said, “I’m hoping to go pro and get signed with a factory team.”

With hundreds of races already under his belt, Raycer said there are still moments that stand out to him.

“Last season at the National Finale in Lake Geneva, Wis. I finished second in the 10-14 Junior Class,” he said.

Some may wonder if the name “Raycer” was just a coincidence or a hope for his future by his parents.

“It was a combination of a couple things,” Ryan Frank said of his son’s name. “I raced for Polaris before Raycer was born. I loved the sport. I said one day to Raycer’s mom that I wanted to name our baby Raycer if it was a boy. She laughed. But then eventually (she) agreed. I also wanted to change the spelling. My great-grandpa Mayer’s name was Ray. He was a great man. So, therefore the spelling ‘Raycer.’”

Whether in the blood or in the name, this young snowmobiler is racing to the top of his sport with his eye on going professional.