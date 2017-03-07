Lloyd Parker, 53

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Monday, March, 6, 2017 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Lloyd S. Parker, 53, of Avon who passed away on Wednesday in Avon. Rev. Gregory Miller, OSB will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8PM on Sunday, March 5, 2017 and one hour prior to services on Monday all at the church in Avon. Parish prayers will be prayed at 4PM Sunday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Avon.

Lloyd was born September 18, 1963 in Bridgeport, CT to Kenneth and Nancy (Mellor) Parker. Following high school graduation, Lloyd attended University of Hartford where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He met Michelle Zierden on the volleyball court in Connecticut and the couple married on May 22, 1993 in New Munich. Lloyd was a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon; and was very involved in church activities especially teaching 6th grade religion, greeting, and Eucharistic minister. He enjoyed the MN Vikings, Twins, volleyball and softball. Lloyd appreciated the great outdoors; whether that was camping with his family or fishing with the Tree Hookers (member since 2000). He was caring, selfless, meticulous, always there to lend a helping hand, great listener without passing judgement, and above all else loved his family beyond words; especially his three beautiful girls. Lloyd will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Lloyd is survived by his wife of 23 years, Michelle of Avon; daughters, Valerie, Abigail, Elizabeth all of Avon; mother, Nancy of Lewisville, TX; brothers, Chris of Flower Mound, TX, Dana of Lewisville, TX; brothers and sisters-in-law, Connie (Fiance Paul Van Beck) Zierden of Melrose, Cindy (Reuben) Bertram of Spring Hill, Kevin (Barb) Zierden of Avon, Char (Travis “Woody”) Fread of Freeport, Mike (Sharon) Zierden of Melrose, Keith (Carrie) Zierden of Freeport, Matt (Karla) of St. Anthony, Kristy (Steve) Schlangen of Roscoe, Stacy Zierden of New Munich; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and close friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth; mother and father-in-law, Dolores “Mutz” & Valerian “Larry” Zierden; sister-in-law, Beverly Zierden.

In lieu of flowers memorial are preferred.