Emma Meagher, 84

Erma M. Meagher, age 84 of Grey Eagle, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, March 6, 2017 at the CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Melrose, Minnesota.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 13 at Grey Eagle United Methodist Church with Rev. Gary Taylor officiating. Inurnment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Grey Eagle.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church in Grey Eagle.

Erma Marion Hoffman was born April 22, 1932 in Grey Eagle Township, Todd County, Minnesota to Gustav and Emma (Sadlovski) Hoffman. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Meagher on November 11, 1950 at Grey Eagle United Methodist Church. After their marriage, the couple moved to the cities and returned to Grey Eagle in 1954 where they started farming southeast of Grey Eagle. In 1992, they retired from farming and moved to town. Erma owned and operated Erma's New and Used in Grey Eagle in the old Hammersteen Drug Store building. Erma enjoyed gardening and baking. She also enjoyed traveling with Bob to Michigan, Florida, Hawaii, Texas, and spending their winters in Arizona.

She was a member of Grey Eagle United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and the Sunshine Club of Grey Eagle.

Survivors include her children, Mike Meagher of Grey Eagle and Brad (Rose) Meagher of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Brian (Kelly) Meagher, Jodi (Guy) Tieman, and Kim (Matt) Marble all of Mesa, AZ; great-grandchildren, Cassadee, Cammie, and Chelsey Meagher, Tanner and Breanna Tieman, and Mackenzie, Ayden, and Saryia Marble all of Mesa, AZ; sister and brothers, Lorraine Leshovsky of Wahpeton, North Dakota, Earl (Carol) Hoffman of Grey Eagle, Gustav “Junior” (Delores) Hoffman of Grey Eagle, Eugene (Sylvia) Hoffman of Rice, and Albert (Jan) Hoffman of Grey Eagle.

Erma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert “Bob” Meagher on February 18, 2011; daughter-in-law, Char Meagher on March 31, 2010; brother, Lyle Hoffman; sister, Marlys Neufeld; and sister-in-law, Gertrude “Gertie” Perlinger on July 19, 2013.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.