Wayne Revering, 42

Wayne G. Revering, age 42 of Freeport, entered his eternal home, early Monday morning March 6, 2017 at his home near Freeport, Minnesota with his wife by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Jeremy Theis officiating. Family emtombment will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 11:45 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. Parish prayers will be at 5 p.m. Thursday evening at the church.

Wayne Gerard Revering was born November 4, 1974 in Albany, Minnesota to Raymond and Loretta (Buschke) Revering. On April 17, 1999, he married Kristie Cremers at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Minnesota. Wayne worked at Nahan Printing as a pressman for about 15 years. His most recent work was as a paraprofessional at Melrose Area School, where he loved working with the students.

Wayne was a very dedicated man to the Fire Department throughout his life. He was a past member of the New Munich Fire Department, St. Joseph Fire Department, and the Freeport Fire Department. He was a very committed member of the Fire Department and spent many hours on educational training courses. Wayne received an award for attending the most calls in a year from the St. Joseph Fire Department.

Wayne, an avid outdoorsman, loved hunting, fishing, and camping. Deer hunting was his passion.

Wayne was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Catholic United Financial, Knights of Columbus, Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, and Midwest Outdoors Unlimited.

Survivors include his wife, Kristie Revering of Freeport; children, Leah and Eli Revering of Freeport; brother and sisters, Mike Revering of New Munich, Renee (Clarence) Kampsen of Freeport, and Sandy (Larry) Weitgenant of Hammond, WI; parents-in-law, Bob and Ann Cremers; brother and sisters-in-law, Stacy (Brad) Kelzer, Holly (significant other, Mark) Rakotz, Andy (Carrie) Cremers, and Peggy Cremers; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Loretta Revering; brothers, Gary Revering, Roman Revering, and infant Raymond Jr. Revering; and sister-in-law, Joyce Revering.

Serving as casket bearers will be Jesse Kampsen, Mike Revering, Nathan Weitgenant, Mike Terres, Tom Hoppe, and Randy Stich. Cross bearer will be Brady Kampsen and Scripture bearer will be Bethany Buschke. Honorary bearers will be Corey Borgerding, Scott Bertram, Larry Osendorf, and the Freeport Fire Department. Gift bearers will be Tracy Frieler, Beth Williams, and Missy Terres. Lector will be Jen Stich.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

To honor Ironman, please dress casually and wear orange in his memory.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.