Loretta Charlene Carpenter was born to Melissa and Dylan Carpenter of Sauk Centre, March 8, 2017 at 3:37 p.m. at CentraCare Health, Melrose. She weighed 5 pounds,

15 ounces and was

19 inches long.

Loretta was welcomed home by big sister DJ,

2 years old.

Grandparents are Lyle and Tracy Karasch of Sauk Centre, Larry Holmquist of Long Prairie, Wayne Carpenter of Sauk Centre and Charlene Carpenter of Long Prairie.

Great-grandparents are Judy Holmquist of Long Prairie and Robert and Lila Beilke of Spring Lake Park.

Great-great-grandma is Lorraine Ettle of Sauk Centre.