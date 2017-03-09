Lorraine Hedin, 95

Lorraine “Gossy” Hedin, age 95, died at peace Tuesday at the CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 Saturday, March 11, 2017, at St. Mary of Mount Carmel in Long Prairie, MN. Father Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. before the mass. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Lorraine Kathryn Gossler was born in rural Long Prairie to Joseph and Anna (Laumeyer) Gossler. She graduated from Long Prairie High School where she was active in class plays. She married Orville “Barney” Hedin on March 28, 1942. Her work life included waitressing at Farmer’s Inn, Grill Café, and The Hub. Later she worked for Dr. Keith Blake and retired from First National Bank where she worked as a drive-up teller. She volunteered as hockey concessions manager at the Todd County Expo Center, Meals on Wheels, and at the Long Prairie Nursing Home. She was a Gold Star Mother and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary for over 50 years.

Survivors left to honor and cherish her memory include daughters, June (Rocky) Elmes of Long Prairie, Karen (Herb) Till of Nokomis, Florida, Joan (Russ) Niskanen of Alexandria, MN; brothers, Florian Gossler of Decatur, MI, Robert (Shirley) Gossler of Sauk Centre, MN; sister, Trudy (Herb) Neuerberg of Brainerd, MN; sisters-in-laws, Jean Gossler and Wilma Hedin; grandchildren, Susan Lowe, Joseph (Suzanne) Elmes, Andrea Elmes, and Patrick (Carrie) Elmes; Larry Till, Doug (Kelly) Till, and David (Jen) Till; Gary Niskanen, Christopher (Jen) Niskanen and Andrew Niskanen; 20 great-grandchildren, all of whom she gave unconditional love.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband; son, Gary Orville (Butch) Hedin; parents; brothers, Rudy (Christine), Henry, and Edward (Margaret); brothers-in-law, Nub (Doris), Donald (Dorothy), Edward (Rojean), Kenneth (Betty) and Gene Hedin; sister-in-law, Sarah Gossler.