Stop idiot news media, stories

To the editor:

Here’s a good laugh, front page story Star Tribune last Wednesday. What’s the big story? What are former gang members supposed to do when they get too old to sell drugs, rob, rape, steal and all the great activities they are good at?

Well, this is a front page problem, right?

What a joke.

This is just one example of new trash to sooth the savages or they will uprise and run the city. Well, they already do.

Stop idiot news and fake news. Support our president Trump.

Kevin Hall

Albany