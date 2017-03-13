Donald “Don” R. Stuckel

Don R. Stuckel, age 73, of Independence, MO, formerly Melrose MN, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2017. Don was born August 12, 1943 in Long Prairie, MN to Arthur and Clara Stuckel. He served three years in the US Army, stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, MO.

Don’s love for his friends and especially his family was without question. You could always count on him for a helping hand, a shoulder for support or to cry on and God given honest advise whether you wanted to hear it or not. Don will be dearly missed but will continue to live in our hearts.

Don is survived by his wife JoAnn, daughter Kim, grandsons Parker and Carter Fish and a brother John Stuckel.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Clara Stuckel and his sister Nanette (Stuckel) Burger.

Visitation 10-11 a.m.; Mass 11 a.m. held on Saturday March 25, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 118 Minnesota Street, Grey Eagle, MN 56336