Evelyn Bruder, 96

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Thursday, March 16, 2017 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie, for Evelyn H. Bruder, age 96, of Long Prairie, who passed away Friday at her home. Fr. Arlie Sowada will officiate and burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Long Prairie. Family and friends may call from 4-8 pm, Wednesday and after 8 am Thursday at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home – Stein Chapel. St. Mary’s Catholic Women will pray the rosary at 4 pm with parish prayers at 7 pm on Wednesday.

Evelyn Hulda Miller was born October 21, 1920 in Wolf Creek Township, Polk County, Wisconsin, the daughter of Julius and Paulina (Wilke) Miller. She grew up and attended school in Reynolds Township. On November 29, 1941 she married Ambrose Bruder at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie. They later moved to a farm west of Long Prairie where she had made her home since.

Evelyn was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Violet (T.J.) Howell, Lovington, NM, Elnora (Dave) Trout, Wadena, Susan (Don) Wettstein, Long Prairie, Jane (Steve) Saccoman, Buffalo, MN, and Joan (Jeff) Jauss, Duluth; daughter-in-law, Debbie Bruder, New Richland, MN; also 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ambrose in 2011, son Dean, two brothers, Leonard and Melvin Miller, and sister Marilyn Jensen.

Casket bearers will be John Wettstein, Paul Wettstein, Tanner Jauss, Mike Bruder, Jeff Trout, and Brian Trout.

