James Steuck, 73, of Long Prairie, passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2017 in Long Prairie. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, March 14, 2016, 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Ken Riedemann officiating.

James “Jim” Steuck was born January 23, 1944, in St. Paul to Alvin “Sonny” Steuck and Hattie Zigan. Jim lived with his mother and grandparents on the family farm in Browerville. He held his grandparents and several aunts and uncles close to his heart, providing care for several of them in their aging years.

In his early education years, Jim attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Browerville. From eighth grade through graduation in 1963, he attended Browerville Public School. While in high school, Jim worked year round at his step-father’s garage and service station. Jim’s first love for vehicles began when he drove a World War II Army jeep around the station. His step-grandfather provided him with a 1949 Ford that he was proud to own after he repaired it.

Jim graduated from Wadena Technical Institute in 1965 with a certificate in auto mechanics. Prior to his graduation, he began employment with Nelson Motor Company in Dassel. Later he was employed with Lundeen Motor Company in Dassel and Holt Motors, Inc. of Cokato. For three and a half years he was employed as a part time peace officer in Dassel.

Jim married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Garland on November 21, 1964. For 31 years they lived in the Dassel area raising their four children. In the fall of 1996 they moved to Long Prairie, where he enjoyed fishing, hunting and his continued love for cars. Jim will always be remembered for his patience and perseverance through challenging trials he experienced.

Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia, his 4 children, Timothy (Susan) Steuck and Paul Steuck, both of Dassel, Richard Steuck of Henderson and Deanna (Keith) Ruffing of St. Peter; 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sister Cheri (Frank) Barthel and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, step-father, two sisters, Ann George and Geralyn Klinder and brother-in-law John Garland.

