Lorraine Hoeschen, 86

Lorraine B. Hoeschen, age 86 of Freeport, died peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2017 surrounded by her family at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Eberhard Schefers officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church in Freeport. Goldenaires Senior Citizens and Christian Women will pray at 4 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 5 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.

Lorraine Bernadine Koopmeiners was born June 28, 1930 in Krain Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Bernard and Veronica (Pohlmann) Koopmeiners. On September 21, 1950, she married Lawrence B. Hoeschen at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis, Minnesota. After their marriage, they farmed near Upsala before moving to the home farm near Freeport. After farming, she worked at Jennie-O Foods in Melrose for 20 plus years. Lorraine enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, canning, and walking. She also enjoyed square dancing and ballroom dancing, but most of all, spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Lorraine was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Christian Women, Goldenaires Senior Citizens, and was a 4-H Leader for many years.

Survivors include her children, Renee (Ivan) Blenker of Melrose, Ted (Mary) Hoeschen of Freeport, Joan (Pat) Rollison of St. Cloud, Jeff (Cheryl) Hoeschen of Freeport, Paul (Sara) Hoeschen of Sauk Centre, and Larry (Elaine) Hoeschen of Freeport; 20 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Bernice Kluempke of Melrose, Melvin (Lucy) Koopmeiners of St. Cloud, Alice Oehrlein of Mora, and Bernard (Carol) Koopmeiners of Sartell; and sisters-in-law, Lorene Koopmeiners of St. Cloud and Marina Koopmeiners of St. Cloud.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence B. Hoeschen on December 24, 2000; infant son, Howard Hoeschen; sons, Rick Hoeschen on August 12, 2011 and Tom Hoeschen on August 19, 2011; grandson, Daryl Blenker; brothers, Lavern Koopmeiners and Linus Koopmeiners; and brothers-in-law, Ted Oehrlein, Bob Koopmeiners, Don Maus, and Jim Primus.

Serving as casket bearers will be Andy Rollison, Neil Blenker, Jacob Hoeschen, Nick Hoeschen, Dan Hoeschen, and Zach Hoeschen. Cross bearer will be Janessa Hoeschen and Scripture bearer will be Tyler Herickhoff. Honorary bearers will be the Christian Women.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Freeport.