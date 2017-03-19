Card Of Thanks

The family of Oswald (Ozzie) Schmitz would like to thank all of our friends and family for all the kind words of sympathy and caring during this time in our lives. The gifts of food, flowers, phone calls, cards and memorials. To Father Matthew for the lovely service. To the ladies aide group for serving such a nice lunch. To the Wenner Funeral Home for the help and attention to every detail. You have each and everyone helped ease the pain of our loss.

God Bless You All, The Family of Oswald (Ozzie) Schmitz