MaryAnn Tepley, 83

MaryAnn passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, surrounded in love by her three daughters, her son-in-law, and a grandson. Funeral services for MaryAnn will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017, 11:00 a.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church in Browerville with Fr. Matthew Crane officiating. Friends may call on Friday, March 24, 2017, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Iten Funeral Home in Browerville and on the day of the funeral one hour prior to the service at the church. Christian Mother’s Rosary will be held at 3:45. Burial will be at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Browerville.

MaryAnn was born on May 26, 1933 to Frank and Sophie (Neubauer) Petron in Iona Township, Browerville, MN.

On May 22, 1952, she married the love of her life, Cpl. Louis H. Tepley. After their marriage they moved to Fort Riley Kansas and Camp Carson Colorado where Louis was stationed until his honorable discharge on October 16, 1952, at which time they returned to the Browerville area where they started their family.

MaryAnn and Louis eventually moved to the South St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights area for a total of 36 years. MaryAnn worked for King Packing Co. as a meat cutter and served as a Union Steward for many years before the plant closed. After the plant closed, she began employment with Minnesota Knitting Mills until retiring in 1988, at which time MaryAnn and Louis returned to their hometown areas of Clarissa/Browerville where they built a new home. MaryAnn enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking, gardening, hunting, fishing, playing cards, traveling and spending time with her husband and family.

MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Sophie Petron, husband, Louis H. Tepley, son, Clayton R. Tepley, brothers, Frank and James Petron, and son-in-law, Artie M. Bledsoe III.

MaryAnn is survived by her three daughters; Patricia Bledsoe of Eagan, Nancy (Michael) Tepley-Mimbach of Hastings and Lynn Tepley-Kilau of Clarissa, sisters: Genevieve Shinabarger of Long Prairie, Helen (Elmer) Bruder, of Long Prairie, Delores (Ray) Borchert of Browerville, JoAnn (Richard) Stach of Monticello, Roselyn Korteum of Eagle Bend, and Lorraine Sadlo of Browerville, 10 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

