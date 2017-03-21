Michael Brunette, 27

Michael A. Brunette, age 27 of Melrose, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the CentraCare Health Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose with Rev. Mitchell Bechtold officiating. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Munich.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.

Michael Anthony Brunette was born June 19, 1989 in Lansing, Michigan to Thomas Metzger and Antonia Brunette. Michael graduated from Melrose High School in 2007. He worked at various businesses throughout the Melrose community including Casey’s, Dollar General, and John Dough’s and most recently was working at Perkins in Alexandria. Michael worked out daily at Snap Fitness and had just lost 50 pounds.

He was passionate about being a gay pride supporter. Michael enjoyed going to garage sales and liked to repurpose the things he purchased. Halloween was Michael’s favorite holiday and he looked forward to it every year. He also enjoyed Star Trek, coin collecting, landscaping, and loved his cats, Jake and Zippy.

Survivors include his father, Tom Metzger of Melrose; mother, Antonia Brunette; grandmother, Gladys Metzger of New Munich; aunts and uncles, Gail (Chuck) Borgerding of New Munich and Shelley Metzger (James Froelich) of Melrose; and many loving relatives and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandfather, Al Metzger; uncle, Scott Metzger; and cousin, Robin Borgerding.

Serving as casket bearers will be Lisa Smith, Ron Borgerding, Jeff Nathe, Nichole LeClaire, Whitney LeClaire, and Chet Porter. Cross bearer will be Tucker Smith and scripture bearer will be Isabella Nathe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.