Valentine Gieske, 89

Valentine B. Gieske, age 89, of Melrose, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 20th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. Marvin Enneking presiding. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose

Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19th and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20th at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. St. Bernard Council will pray at 6:00 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

Valentine Bernard Gieske was born February 14, 1928 in Melrose to Joseph and Kate (Althaus) Gieske. On May 1, 1956, he was united in marriage to Louise Mary Tiemann in Melrose. The couple farmed north of Melrose until retiring in 1997. Val enjoyed playing cards, bowling, shaking dice, listening to KASM Radio each day, dancing whenever he could, watching his cows and spending time with his family and grandkids. Even after retirement, Val would continue to take an interest in the family farm.

He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Bernard's Council, and Catholic United Financial.

Survivors include: children, Randy (Lynn) Gieske of Sauk Centre, Donny Gieske (Lelia Ramthun) of Sauk Centre, Ronny (Kristi) Gieske of Sauk Centre, Debbie Gieske of Melrose, and Robert (Cheri) Gieske of Melrose; 11 grandchildren, Becky Gieske, Tim (Holly) Gieske, Andrew Gieske, Beth (Josh) Pelzer, Jenny Gieske, Brady Gieske, Taylor Gieske, Cassidy Gieske, Miranda Gieske, Shaylin Gieske and Lydia Gieske and three great-grandchildren Jaden and Hailey Oswskey and Bentley Gieske.

Val was preceded in death by his wife, Louise M. Gieske on October 8, 2009; his daughter and son, Judy Gieske and William Gieske; parents, Joe and Kate Gieske; and two brothers-in-law, Dick Nathe and Joe Goerdt.

Serving as casket bearers will be Randy, Donny, Ron, Robert, Tim, and Andrew Gieske. Cross bearer will be Becky Gieske and scripture bearer will be Jenny Gieske. Honorary bearers will be Leonard Hinnenkamp, Melvin Hinnenkamp, Richard Hinnenkamp, Larry Hinnenkamp, Tony Neihaus, Butch Neihaus, Eddie Bussman, Mike Stevens, and Ron Thieschafer. Beth Pelzer will be the lector. Taylor, Shaylin and Lydia Gieske will be communion gift bearers while Miranda and Cassidy Gieske will be mass servers.

Arrangements with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.

The Gieske family would like to thank you for your kindness during this time. No thank you notes will be mailed.