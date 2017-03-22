Clara Frieler, 93

Clara C. Frieler, age 93 of Melrose, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, March 20, 2017 at the CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Melrose, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Munich.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. The Christian Mothers will pray at 5 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Clara Catherine Schneider was born August 11, 1923 in Melrose, Minnesota to John and Bernadine (Kerkering) Schneider. She was united in marriage to Clarence Frieler on June 10, 1947 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove. Clara was a farm wife for 29 years before her husband died in 1976. She was a cook for Big Al’s and the Greenwald Pub in Greenwald for 18 years and also cooked for the Melrose School District for 18 years prior to her retirement in her late 70’s.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove and the Christian Mothers. Clara enjoyed embroidering dish towels, baking goodies for the little ones, and loved singing in the church choir for many years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. They were the love of her life.

Survivors include her children, Alice (LeRoy) Schaefer of St. Cloud, Roger (Mary) Frieler of Yankton, South Dakota, John (Linda) Frieler of Melrose, Janice (Henry) Ahrens of Melrose, Patricia (Gary) Olmscheid of Belgrade, Tim (Deb) Frieler of Sauk Centre, and Laura (Rick) Vogel of St. Anthony; 21 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother, Joseph Schneider of Meire Grove; and sisters, Ludvina Ostendorf of St. Cloud, Arlene Gully of Paynesville, and Lorraine Inderrieden of St. Cloud.

Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Frieler on July 26, 1976; brothers, Elmer, Leo, and Werner Schneider; and sister, Marie Marthaler.

Serving as casket bearers will be Brian Schaefer, Joey Frieler, Michael Frieler, Sam Vogel, Josh Vogel, Chris Frieler, Jason Ahrens, and Ricky Olmscheid. Cross bearer will be Deb Schneider and scripture bearer will be Kimberly Moritz. The reader will be Jennifer Kerfeld and honorary bearers will be Clara’s grandchildren.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.