1 pkg. dry onion soup mix

1 c. uncooked rice

5 to 6 pork chops

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 can cream of mushroom soup

2 cans water

Mix onion soup mix with rice and put in the bottom of well-greased 13-by-9-inch pan. Brown pork chops and place on top of rice. Pour soup and water mixture over the chops. Bake 1 1/2 hours at 325°.