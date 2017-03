1/2 lb. seasoned pork sausage

2 Tbsp. chopped onion

2 c. cooked, cubed potatoes

6 eggs

1 tsp. salt

Dash of pepper

1 c. shredded Cheddar cheese

Brown pork sausages and onion, drain well. Add potatoes. Cook and stir 5 minutes. Beat eggs with salt and pepper, stir in meat mixture. Cook and stir over medium heat until eggs are almost set. Sprinkle with cheese, cover and cook over low heat about 2 minutes.