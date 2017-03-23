Buster Bar Dessert

1 lb. bag Oreo cookies

1/2 c. melted butter

1-1/2 c. Spanish peanuts

2 c. powdered sugar

1-1/2 c. evaporated milk

6 oz. pkg. milk chocolate chips

2/3 c. butter

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 gal. softened vanilla ice cream

Crush cookies and mix with melted butter; press in 13-by-9-inch pan. Sprinkle peanuts on top and refrigerate. While cooling, mix powdered sugar, milk, chocolate chips, butter and vanilla. Bring to boil. Boil for 8 minutes, stirring constantly. Put softened ice cream on top of peanuts. Spread evenly. Cover with chocolate mixture. Freeze. Serve in squares.