6 (1-inch) loin pork chops

1 tsp. salt

1-1/2 c. brown sugar

3 Tbsp. vinegar

1 tsp. dry mustard

Dash of ginger

Trim excess fat off chops. Arrange in shallow baking dish. Sprinkle with salt. Combine remaining ingredients and spread over chops. Bake at 350° uncovered 1 hour or until sauce if thick and bubbly.