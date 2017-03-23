Honey Pork And Carrots

1 lb. pork tenderloin, thinly sliced

4 med. carrots, thinly sliced

3 Tbsp. butter or margarine

3 celery ribs, thinly sliced

1 small onion, thinly sliced

3 Tbsp. honey

1 to tsp. liquid smoke, optional

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4-1/2 tsp. rubbed sage

1/4-1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

In a skillet or wok, stir-fry pork and carrots in butter for 5 – 6 minutes. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Cover and simmer for 10 – 12 minutes or until the pork is no longer pink and the vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.