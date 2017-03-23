Sausage Bread

2 eggs

1 c. milk

1 lb. bulk pork sausage, cooked and drained

3 c. biscuit/baking mix

2 c. (8 oz.) shredded cheddar cheese, divided

2 Tbsp. finely chopped onion

2 Tbsp. butter or margarine melted

In a large bowl, combine the eggs and milk. Add the sausage, biscuit mix, 1 cup cheese and onion, stir just until blended. Spoon into low greased 9-inch round baking pans. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Drizzle with butter. Bake at 350° for 25 – 30 minutes or until golden brown. Cut into wedges, serve warm. Makes

2 round loaves.