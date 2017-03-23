Savory Pork Steaks

4 pork blade steaks, cut 1/2-3/4” thick

2 Tbsp. shortening

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1 (10-1/2 oz.) can condensed beef broth

2 medium onions, sliced

2-3 medium potatoes, pared and quartered

3-4 carrots, pared and quartered

1 tsp. dried basil, crushed

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

Snipped parsley (optional)

In skillet, brown steaks on both sides in shortening. Pour off drippings. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve 1/4 cup of broth, pour remaining broth into skillet. Add onions, potatoes and carrots, sprinkle with basil. Cover and simmer for 45 to 60 minutes or until meat and vegetables are tender. Remove meat and vegetables to warm serving platter. To make gravy, measure pan juices and add water to make 1 cup. Thoroughly combine flour and reserved broth. Add to pan juices in skillet, cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and bubbles. Serve gravy over meat and vegetables; sprinkle with parsley, if desired. Makes 4 servings.