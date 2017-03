Strawberry Dessert

1/4 c. brown sugar

1/2 c. butter

1 c. flour

24 large marshmallows

2 c. whipping cream, whipped

2 (3 oz.) pkg. strawberry Jello

1 3/4 c. boiling water

2 ( 10 oz.) pkg. sweetened strawberries

Combine brown sugar, butter and flour as for pie crust. Press into buttered 13-by-9-inch pan. Bake at 350° for 10-12 minutes. Cool. Melt marshmallows in milk in double boiler. Cool. Add to whipped cream. Pour over crust. Dissolve Jello in boiling water. Add strawberries. Let set 1/2 hour. Pour over whipped cream layer. Chill. Cool Whip can be spread over top.