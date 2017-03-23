Tangy Pork Cutlets

2 c. Kellogg’s Rice Krispies cereal, crushed to fine crumbs

1 egg

3 Tbsp. lemon juice or water

1/4 c. flour

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 lb. pork cutlets, 1/4-1/2” thick

1/4 c. margarine or butter

4 thin lemon slices (optional)

Place crushed Rice Krispies in shallow dish or pan; set aside. 2. In a second shallow dish or pan, beat egg and lemon juice until foamy. 3. In a third shallow dish or pan, stir together flour, salt and pepper. Dip cutlets in flour mixture, then dip in egg mixture. Coat with crushed cereal. 4. Melt margarine in large fry pan over low heat. Increase heat to medium. Brown cutlets in melted margarine on both sides. Reduce heat to low. Cover, cook about 30 minutes or until cutlets are tender. Garnish with lemon slices, if desired. Yield: 4 servings.